RETAIL Chef Ben Ford Unveils Doorstep Market

Star chef Ben Ford, whose past projects include restaurants such as Ford’s Filling Station and the Bull & Butterfly, which is located in the Playa Vista Runway center in Los Angeles, recently unveiled e-market Doorstep Market.

Doorstep Market will sell food and beverage such as organic wines, loose-leaf teas and homemade breads and big ticket items to make food such as brick ovens. The market also will offer vintage clothing, face masks and handmade jewelry. Ford said the e-market is a way to support small business.

“I’m excited to be part of the Doorstep Market community and welcome the opportunity to highlight and support these talented local artisans,” Ford said. “It’s a great way to share the unique flavor of the Southland region with those who can’t travel to the area in person.”

Doorstep also features separate market pages for food and crafts of regions such as the San Francisco Bay Area, New York’s Hudson River area, and the American South and Southeast.