MANUFACTURING Heritage Nike Styles Receive 3M-Technology Scotchlite and Thinsulate Treatment

Following a chance meeting during Milan Design Week in 2019, athletic brand Nike was impressed with 3M's artistic capabilities that it is able to blend with product practicality. During the event, the materials manufacturer displayed its art installation "A Pinnacle of Reflection," which caught the attention of many in attendance—including Nike, according to 3M's Chief Brand and Design Officer, Brian Rice.

"The folks at Nike were interested in and thrilled with our installation at the event," Rice explained. "The teams started a conversation and a dialogue around what might be possible using the technology that 3M has in the footwear and apparel products of Nike. We extended an invitation to the Nike designers to come to the 3M Design Center in Saint Paul [Minn.]."

From this meeting, a new customizable collection launched last month that showcases 3M's capabilities to place a new spin on Nike's sneaker designs, including its classic Air Force 1, Air Max and Blazer. Created for 14 different shoe types in 46 colorways, the collection includes 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material and certain styles include 3M Thinsulate Insulation.

"As I think about how we have powered existing and iconic brands such as Nike there is more that we can do across the may products that they sell to consumers and certainly the many materials we create for society," Rice said.

With the addition of 3M's technology, Nike has been able to offer a bright, reflective product that increases safety and enhances aesthetics. Its insulation affords optimum comfort with a thinner, high-performance material. Customers are invited to create their customized sneakers through nike.com.

"The technologies that we create, particularly on the materials science side of it, we know that we can power Nike products in such a way that they can perform to what consumers are looking for and need," Rice explained. "It’s a happy marriage between the two in the fashion-lifestyle space, particularly with the performance and technology that their customers are looking for."

Noting that while 3M knows innovation and how to refresh products for higher performance, Rice also realizes that Nike knows its customers. He values the trust that Nike has placed in 3M. Rice views the collaboration between Nike and 3M as a welcome, noticeable change within the apparel industry as brands and designers are more often recognizing the value in creating with others. He is hopeful that this trend will continue into the future, leading to advancements and innovations beyond expectations.

"Companies that would have normally seen themselves as competitors have come together to solve a problem. That would have been unheard of a year ago or five years ago. This notion that we can do more together than alone," Rice said. "Folks are realizing that there are entrepreneurs out there, there are technically savvy folks, innovators out there who, when given the right challenge and making the right connection, all kinds of things are possible."