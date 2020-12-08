VIRTUAL TRADE EVENTS SwimShow Partners With NuOrder for 2021 Virtual Trade Show

With trade-show planning underway for 2021 across the apparel industry, Miami’s Swimwear Association of Florida announced that its SwimShow is working with the Los Angeles wholesale e-commerce platform NuOrder to launch a virtual edition of the swimwear event, which is typically produced in July. Beginning Jan. 11, the eight-week production will serve as an opportunity for brands, designers, buyers and retailers from around the globe to connect.

“I am thrilled to partner with and bring the NuOrder team on board with their amazing digital platform,” Judy Stein, executive director of the Swimwear Association of Florida, said. “Their B2B platform is an elevated approach to virtual showrooms—it’s buying and selling reimagined!”

Through a platform that blends content and commerce, the NuOrder-powered SwimShow will boast custom digital catalogs, line sheets, in-platform ordering and interactive, 360-degree virtual-showroom technology. During its Jan. 11–March 11 run, the event will serve as a destination for the swimwear industry to convene, collaborate and conduct business.

“We admire SwimShow’s unwavering commitment to the industry and are honored to be their partner to power the digital transformation of the show,” said Heath Wells, co-founder and co-CEO of NuOrder. “This is just the beginning of digital shows, and we are excited to explore the possibilities with our new partner.”