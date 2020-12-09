FASHION Citizens of Humanity and The Haas Brothers Make T-shirts for Georgia Election

Many eyes are on the Georgia runoff election scheduled for January 5. Los Angeles fashion brand Citizens of Humanity has added its perspectives with a limited-edition collection that it made in collaboration with Los Angeles-based star designers The Haas Brothers.

The capsule was unveiled Dec. 7 on Citizens’ direct-to-consumer channel citizensofhumanity.com. A brand statement said that 100 percent of proceeds for every T-shirt sold will be sent to Fair Fight, a nonprofit working to support voters’ rights and participation in Georgia and beyond. Fair Fight was founded by former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who ran for the Georgia gubernatorial seat in 2018.