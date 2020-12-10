ON-SITE TRADE EVENTS IFJAG Moves to Orlando for February Event

After announcements were made over the course of the past week regarding the move of Informa Fashion Markets, Clarion Events and the Tarsus Group’s February Las Vegas trade events to Orlando, Fla., it was revealed on Dec. 10 that the International Fashion Jewelry & Accessories Group show would also move to the region. From Feb. 7-10, IFJAG’s industry event will take place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando in order to serve the volume-driven accessories market during a time when fashion-industry trade events have been canceled or shifted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IFJAG event is typically held each February and August at the Embassy Suites Las Vegas as part of the lineup of apparel-and-accessories trade events that attract buyers and brands who descend upon the city for a week of discovering new products and forging connections. The show’s Aug. 15-18 Las Vegas edition was moved to Sept. 28-Oct. 1, but eventually canceled completely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus and concern for the health of our buyers and exhibitors, IFJAG has cancelled the September Las Vegas show,” according to a September statement from the organization. “We wish to thank all concerned and look forward to seeing everyone at our February 2021 Las Vegas show.”

While IFJAG’s event will be hosted at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando, a Dec. 9 announcement revealed that Informa’s MAGIC Pop Up Orlando, Clarion’s WWIN Orlando Showcase and Tarsus’s Offprice would be hosted Feb. 9–11 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.