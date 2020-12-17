TRADE SHOWS Stronger Together, MAGIC, Offprice and WWIN to Share Space for Orlando Shows

Following the Dec. 3 announcement that it would host a MAGIC Pop Up Orlando trade event Feb. 9–11 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., Informa Markets Fashion revealed that it is working with Clarion Events and the Tarsus Group to produce co-located events for the return of on-site trade shows to serve the fashion community. The Dec. 9 announcement said that the co-location of Informa’s MAGIC Pop Up Orlando—serving women’s and men’s apparel, accessories, and footwear, Clarion’s WWIN Orlando Showcase—offering womenswear and accessories—and Tarsus’s Offprice—serving affordable apparel, accessories and footwear—is approaching trade-show production through a “stronger together” approach in order to provide a comprehensive, safe event space for brands and buyers to convene.

“Connecting face-to-face and tactile experiences are key components to how the fashion industry does business—it’s more important than ever for key events players to unite and work together to deliver on the needs of our brands and buyers in the safest, most thoughtful and effective manner,” Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion, said. “At the same time, we realize that this is potentially the first time that our brands and buyers are coming together again, and, as such, safety and comfort are driving our strategic approach in event planning and execution. We are focused on collectively agreed-upon measures that can be implemented across all of our shows while also continually monitoring local and government recommendations.”

Adhering to the guidelines outlined in Informa AllSecure, the event producer’s COVID-19-era approach to trade-show area sanitization and guest safety, the co-located shows will require certain regulations to be followed. Attendees will be screened for their temperatures prior to entry, masks must be worn and social-distancing requirements adhered to according to local and government guidance.

“The health and safety of all those who participate is our utmost priority, and the Orange County Convention Center provides the perfect venue to gather the market together, with a campus-like property and space to accommodate proper social distancing,” said Desiree Hanson, executive vice president of Clarion Events’ WWIN Shows. “It’s also in close outdoor walking proximity to hotels and restaurants, thereby limiting the need for shuttles, among other additional benefits.”

Through this new community-oriented approach to conducting trade-show business across brands, Informa, Tarsus and Clarion are setting a new standard as the apparel industry examines more-collaborative methods of rebuilding business as COVID-19 challenges continue. While the pandemic remains a threat, the industry is ready to begin engaging in safe practices that fortify the wholesale-fashion community.

“The importance of live trade shows and face-to-face meetings has never been greater than now. They are vital for fostering business, progressing industry and bolstering economic growth. For this reason, we are very much looking forward to this first-time collaboration and bringing the entire fashion community together over the same time period,” said Tricia Barglof, executive director of the Offprice Shows. “By joining forces on the same campus, we, as a fashion community, are stronger together. United by the common aim of reinvigorating the retail industry, Offprice, MAGIC Pop Up Orlando and the WWIN Orlando Showcase will be able to greatly accelerate its recovery post-COVID-19. Therefore, I’d urge everyone to get involved—exhibitors, retailers and venue partners.”