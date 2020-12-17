UPCYCLED FASHION Upcycled Enlightened Uniform by Susan Rockefeller Released by The R Collective

Inspired by how the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted fashion consciousness regarding waste throughout the industry and the focus on trends toward versatile pieces, The R Collective unveiled its Susan Rockefeller-designed Enlightened Uniform. This ecologically aware piece is created using upcycled waste materials sourced from luxury brands, fitting within Rockefeller’s role as a conservationist, as she uses her platform to increase awareness regarding responsibility within fashion.

“As the pandemic continues to rock the world, 2020 has proved a major global wake-up call about how interconnected our ecosystem, economy and community is,” Rockefeller said.

Released last month as a piece that is as utilitarian as it is fashionable, the jumpsuit-style garment features pockets at the chest and on the sides, an elasticized belted waistline and a drawstring hood with a hidden, detachable face covering. Fabrics used to create the jumpsuit-style piece in different iterations include Lyocell and cashmere. Hues of heather grey, charcoal mélange and dark navy afford an array of options. Styles also feature a cluster of upcycled Swarovski crystals inspired by the North Star.

“Fashion is an extremely wasteful industry and the reality of the pandemic, during which women have radically changed their approach to dressing, fueled my desire to create a versatile, luxurious and comfortable uniform that we can feel protected in whilst also knowing that it has been ethically made,” Rockefeller explained. “This pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon and this jumpsuit is a great solid uniform for now and the future.”

Available at thercollective.com and created in XS-XL, the Enlightened Uniform retails for $425 with 25 percent of profits donated to Redress, the environmental charity that supports a circular economy and the reduction of the carbon footprint created by the fashion industry.