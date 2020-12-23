FASHION EVENTS Anderson Munger Family YMCA and FIDM Host Clothing Distribution

This holiday season, the Anderson Munger Family YMCA located in Los Angeles’ Koreatown distributed more than 2,000 new pieces of cold-weather clothing following a donation from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising’s FIDM Scholarship Foundation. During an event that took place Dec. 17, adults and teens who are homeless or in-need within the community were offered sweaters, jeans, and coats, all in new condition.

“We are thrilled for this opportunity that FIDM Scholarship Foundation has generously provided for our community in Koreatown,” Rae Jin, executive director of the Anderson Munger Family YMCA, said. “Being on the front-lines early in the mornings during our food-distribution days, I’ve seen firsthand warm clothing is direly needed by many individuals waiting outside for up to two hours for food.”

The FIDM Scholarship Foundation has provided more than 4,381 units of retail-brand clothing that is new and valued at over $173,000. Ella Van Nort, director of the FIDM Scholarship Foundation reflected on the importance of the downtown Los Angeles school’s dedication to supporting the community.

“At FIDM, we feel it is very important to give back to the communities that we serve. We work all year long collecting donations to help the less fortunate and provide low-cost clothing to the community, in our FIDM Scholarship Store," Van Nort explained. “We are very fortunate to partner with YMCA-LA on this meaningful initiative.”

While the FIDM Scholarship Foundation worked diligently on this program, Van Nort noted that its partners from within the apparel industry provide crucial assistance. Through working with retailers and manufacturers, the FIDM Scholarship Foundation provided enough clothing to host similar events at other YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

“This donation would not be possible without the incredible support from all the retailers and manufacturers, that support the FIDM Scholarship Foundation, with their donations,” Van Nort said.

The important work of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles offers invaluable services during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as providing more than 1 million Grab & Go meals to children and their families and delivering tens of thousands of meals to seniors who are homebound. Aiding essential workers and emergency responders, the organization provided more than 25,000 hours of free childcare. Focusing on the health and wellness of all community members, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles has also provided nearly 25,000 showers to homeless residents, is hosting more than 80 blood drives to fortify Los Angeles County’s supply and helped to administer no-cost flu vaccines.

“In addition, the warm clothing will be greatly appreciated by the unhoused whom we also serve through our shower hygiene program,” Jin said. “A true gift for many people, especially during this unique holiday season. This wonderful partnership magnifies that together, we make possible, happen!”