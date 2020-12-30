FASHION Viva LA! Brand Makes a Debut

Pop artist Andre Miripolsky’s work has graced murals in the Los Angeles area, and has made it onto logos for rock bands such as The Rolling Stones and the piano-keys costume worn by Elton John during a 1980 concert in New York City’s Central Park.

Miripolsky partnered with entrepreneur Christian Mitman to take graphics inspired by his unique, colorful images and put them on T-shirts, hoodies and other items for the Viva LA! brand, which made a launch earlier in December. A statement from the brand’s website vivala.us said that proceeds from the brand’s sales would be donated to local arts groups to ensure L.A. remains “The most creative city in the world.”