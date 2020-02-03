Vans Gets Comfy in Art Show

Vans introduced its Vans ComfyCush footwear last year. It takes long popular Vans styles, and helps people slip them on easier with footwear helpers such as foam midsoles, as well as padded insoles for added arch support. But that wasn't enough! The Costa Mesa, Calif. – headquartered company only recently got around to partying for ComfyCush.

On Jan. 31, it produced the Created in Comfy Art Show in Los Angeles’ Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Exhibiting were artists such as Valeria Álvarez, Daniel Barreto, Sam Crow, Jillian Evelyn, Jay Howell, Lia Kantrowitz, Claire Milbrath, Colin Sussingham, Andrea Wilkin, Sickid and Geoff McFetridge. The Los Angeles-headquartered McFetridge’s piece, titled The Disappearing Bridge, was reproduced on skateboard decks. These decks are scheduled to be raffled off to five people in a Vans contest.