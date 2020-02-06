RETAIL Week In Review

LVMH recently named Andrea Guerra to helm its hospitality-and-restaurant division, according to media reports. Guerra most recently served as the executive chairman of the Eataly marketplace and restaurants. Before Eataly, he served as chief executive officer of the eyewear giant Luxottica Group from 2004 to 2014. LVMH holds the distinction of being a dominant player in the luxury business. Its brands include Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Céline, Marc Jacobs and Fendi.

Kering, the Paris-headquartered luxury company whose brands include Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, distinguished itself as a sustainability leader by publishing the “Environmental Profit & Loss” report in which it details how it is lowering emissions in production of its goods. On Jan. 30, it released its most recent environmental report, which stated that its environmental impacts declined 14 percent and forecasts that it will meet its target of reducing its environmental impacts by 40 percent by 2025.

Nordstrom Inc. is getting into the resale business. On Jan. 30, it introduced See You Tomorrow. The resale concept will take shape as a section in Nordstrom’s New York City flagship store. It also will retail on the digital channel Nordstrom.com/seeyoutomorrow. Nordstrom’s resale project will be curated by Olivia Kim, the retailer’s vice president of creative projects. The merchandise mix will include women’s apparel, shoes and handbags; men’s apparel, shoes and accessories; as well as children’s apparel and some jewelry and watches. See You Tomorrow also will spotlight partnerships with prominent brands; the first one is the Danish brand Ganni.

Chesapeake Bay Outfitters’ Rising Tide brand makes resortwear that is inspired by the history and lifestyle of the Chesapeake Bay. Since March 2019, Rising Tide worked with the Oyster Bay Recovery Partnership to help restore the Chesapeake Bay. For every purchase of a Rising Tide garment, the company will underwrite the planting of 50 oysters on the coast of Maryland. Since the initiative’s launch, it has planted 90,000 oysters, according to a Rising Tide statement.

The Huf skate brand is going through some executive changes. The Irvine, Calif.–headquartered label’s chief executive officer, Eddie Miyoshi, departed the company after an 18-month stint. The brand’s chief finance officer, Jon Brubaker, was appointed interim CEO, according to the executives’ LinkedIn profiles. Pro skateboarder Keith Hufnagel started the brand in 2002, where it sold at retailers such as Zumiez. It also runs standalone boutiques in Los Angeles; Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Dallas as well as five shops in Japan.

Laws of Motion, the New York City-headquartered women’s brand that uses data science to create microsizes that afford a perfectly fitting garment, released two new styles this week. In addition to its debut style, The Alpha, the brand introduced The Legend, a tweed shift dress features short sleeves, deep pockets and a reversible zipper head. The Vice jacket is described as a “modern take on a blazer” in a design that hits just above the knee and is available in the same four seasonal tweeds as the Legend.