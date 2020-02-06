MANUFACTURING Wildfox Acquired By Fam Brands

Wildfox Couture was acquired by Fam Brands, it was announced on Feb. 3, just a few days before the bankrupt Wildfox was scheduled to be auctioned off.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, said Fam Brands founder Frank Zarabi. He forecasted that Fam would further develop the Los Angeles–headquartered Wildfox categories. Founded in 2007, Wildfox developed a focus on T-shirts, dresses, jeans, pajamas and swim. Wildfox also produced runway shows during Swim Week in Miami Beach, Fla. Photographs of celebrities wearing Wildfox’s styles also were published in glossy magazines and posted on social media.

“Wildfox, synonymous with California style, caters to a wide range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessory categories,” Zarabi said. “The brand shares our passion for creating high-quality clothing and exceptional customer experiences. Well known for vintage-inspired style and ultra-comfortable signature essentials, Wildfox provides a perfect base for even further category extensions. We are thrilled to welcome Wildfox into our portfolio of brands.”

Wildfox is the latest purchase for Fam, which is also located in the Los Angeles area. In August, Fam Brands acquired Three Dots, a contemporary knits brand, also for an undisclosed price. Last year, it partnered with Jessica Simpson to develop an activewear collection, Jessica Simpson Active, with the singer and fashion designer’s self-named Jessica Simpson Collection.

Other Fam Brands labels include Eddie Bauer, Woolrich, Orvis, Isaac Mizrahi Sport, Bally Total Fitness, Cycle House Powered by Marika, Peace & Pearls, Tehama, Aerodynamics and Zobha.

The announcement represents a speedy resolution during a time when other bankrupt brands and retailers, such as Barneys New York, Active and Forever 21, have gone through turbulent periods before a buyer was selected to acquire their assets or before funding was secured to help them emerge from bankruptcy.

Fam Brands was founded in 1985. It produces 40 million units per year, according to a company statement.