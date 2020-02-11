TRADE SHOWS Kingpins Hong Kong 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Denim-focused trade show Kingpins announced that it would cancel its Hong Kong 2020 edition—which was scheduled for May 13-14—amid coronavirus concerns. Citing travel restrictions due to the coronavirus in China and health concerns stemming from the epidemic, Kingpins Show founder Andrew Olah issued a statement regarding the decision to cancel the event.

“We are very concerned about the situation in China and understand that many of our exhibitors and attendees are dealing with extreme difficulties and uncertainty due to efforts to contain the spread of the virus,” he said. “In light of these issues and the expectation that the disruption will continue for some time, we felt it best to cancel our Hong Kong event. The health and safety of our exhibitors and attendees is our primary concern. We will be back in 2021.”

In addition to the Feb. 11 announcement of the show's cancellation, show organizers revealed Kingpins China City Tour remained scheduled for Sept. 2-4 and the next Hong Kong edition would take place in May 2021.

“The Asian denim market remains central to the global denim industry and we look forward to bringing this international community together in September,” Kingpins Managing Director, Vivian Wang, said in a press release.

Kingpins' next show is scheduled to take place in Amsterdam April 22-23.