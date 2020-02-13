Baja East Unveils Fall2020 Show; Midnight at the Mojave

The Baja East label picked up a few prestigious awards in 2016; including being named a finalist in the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award. Since then designer, Scott Studenberg has sought to finesse the brand’s mix of luxe, street and some gender-fluid styles, which were put on display Feb. 7. At the brand’s Fall 2020 runway show, Midnight at the Mojave, which took place at the Sunset at Edition nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif.

The show’s looks included some cowboy inspired looks mixed with floral lace, French terry and Swarovski crystals. Take a look.