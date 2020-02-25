FIDM Designers Make Frozen 2 Styles

Disney's Frozen 2 is still playing in theaters. Blu-ray copies of the movie were recently released, and Frozen 2 fashions also were put on display at a store window in Westfield Century City retail center.

Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney Stores teamed up with Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising to craft some styles inspired by the popular film. Garments were unveiled Feb. 25 at the Westfield Century City’s Disney Store windows. Designing the looks were FIDM alumni Paul Hernandez, Tomy Huang and Nick Verreos, who also serves as FIDM’s co-chair for fashion design. Verreos also appeared on Project Runway, and occasionally writes for California Apparel News. The FIDM Frozen displays are scheduled to run until March 1. Take a look.