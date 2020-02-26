Skechers Teams Up With Goodyear Tires

This might be a new angle on “where the rubber meets the road.”

Footwear brand Skechers, headquartered in Manhattan Beach, Calif., made a collaboration line of sneakers with tire company Goodyear. The collaborating companies shifted the materials that make Goodyear tires into Goodyear Performance Outsoles, or rubber soles for sneakers.

The tire company’s rubber technology was recently used for three pair of running shoes. It was announced on Feb. 26, that Skechers will expand the Goodyear Performance Outsole feature into a wider assortment of running and walking shoes. Later this year, it will expand to athletic lifestyle, trail, and work footwear categories for men and women, as well as kids' styles.

"Goodyear has always worked to create innovative products that provide consumers with high-performance tires, and now we're using that same ingenuity to enable consumers to wear high-performance shoes," said Christian Jurado, Goodyear's global director of licensed products.