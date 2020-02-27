FASHION Guess? Goes for Another Round with J Balvin

Guess? has been working with Latin Grammy winner and music star J Balvin for a couple of years. In March, the vocalist and the fashion company will be releasing something new.

It's the Guess x J Balvin Colores capsule collection, which was inspired by his upcoming album "Colores." The music will be released in March. Guess X J Balvin Colores will be officially launched on the weekend of March 20, when Guess produces pop-up shops for the collection in Chicago, Miami, New York and Los Angeles.

Nicolai Marciano, Guess Inc.’s director of brand partnerships, art directed a photography campaign for the collection. It was shot in Medellin, Colombia, where J Balvin grew up. It was styled by techno DJ and fashion model Sita Abellan, and photographed by Tatiana Gerusova.

Marciano said that the collection became part of the J Balvin show.

“We organically elevated the partnership to wardrobe his whole tour and dancers, large festival merchandise moments, amongst other one-offs opportunities," Marciano said in a statement. "With this new collection, Colores, we really pushed ourselves collectively and we’re excited to unveil our most robust collection for men, women and kids. Balvin’s passion and commitment as a partner is the ideal space to create within.”