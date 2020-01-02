FASHION Fabletics and Kelly Rowland Release Limited-edition Collection

Active-lifestyle brand Fabletics has partnered with Kelly Rowland on a limited-edition Winter 2020 collection, marking the singer and actor's third collaboration with the company. The Los Angeles brand and Rowland focused on creating pieces that could be easily layered.



"I love how beautiful and luxe this capsule looks and feels. I'm all about embracing your natural curves and being proud of your body, and I think all women will feel amazing in these pieces," Rowland said. "When I wear this collection, I feel like I'm always walking in my best light and know I can take on anything with confidence."

Available in sizes XXS-4X, the collection relies on warm hues of espresso, maroon, plum and tan. There are also new silhouettes that have been added, including a Tricot Wide-Leg pant and High-waisted PureLuxe Trapunto legging, with many details inspired by lingerie. A corset-style bra, along with pieces that are based on seamless halter and crossback designs are included within the collection.

Launched Jan. 1, the collection is available on the Fabletics site, in addition to its retail locations, with retail pricing ranging from $29.95 to $69.95.