MANUFACTURING MSSRS Designed A Swiss Army Knife of Jackets

Emerging brand MSSRS, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, recently wrapped up production of what founder and designer Anthony Newman called one of the brand’s signature pieces. It’s the Utility Jacket, and it might as well be the Swiss Army Knife of outerwear.

MSSRS’ Utility Jacket offers 28 functional features, which ranges from USB stick pockets, a built-in microfiber cleaning cloth, as well as an eyemask built in the jacket’s hood. Newman said the jacket also had elements that could block RFID sensors, so tech-enabled thieves could not lift credit card numbers from a wallet placed inside the jacket.

The jacket was made for someone who is always on the go. Newman also guaranteed that wearers will not be weighted down by all of the potential gear that they can put in the jacket. Pockets were placed strategically around the jacket to balance weight of everything ranging from headphones to iPads, passports and documents. Also microfiber padding in packet will guard against scratching and wear of items.

The jackets retail for $395 and are produced in Los Angeles. The first jackets will be shipped later this month. Newman said that more information can be found at mssrs.co.