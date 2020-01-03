A Maggie Barry tux. Courtesy of Maggie Barry

FASHION

Maggie Barry To Unveil New Tux Look

By Andrew Asch | Friday, January 3, 2020

Maggie Barry says that she works around the clock making bespoke clothes for party people, enjoying a long client list of performers ranging from Nicki Minaj, Karol G, Shania Twain, TLC to Van Halen and Cher, as well as her work on television shows such as "All That" on the Nickelodeon network.

Barry, based in downtown Los Angeles, doesn’t seem to take time for a break. But she budgets free time for fashion side projects. In the past few weeks, she’s been working on tuxedo coats with tails. If a tux with tails could be found at any wedding shop, Barry been putting her own stamp on the eveningwear icon.

She has constructed lightweight tailored tuxedo coats made from silk satins and sequins. The sequins are intended to make a statement. Think sequins that are a bright orange or sequins in a zebra stripe pattern.

photo

Details from Maggie Barry's tux jacket.

“It’s kind of a 1920s or a 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' vibe,” Barry said. “It has a vintage future thing going on. I feel that I’m bringing rock ‘n’ roll back,” she said.

She’s been making sequin tuxedo pants to match the jacket. She also recommends people wear them with distressed jeans, bikini bottoms, or wherever their imaginations take them.

She will retail the sequin tux for $450. To find out more information, she recommended contacting her through her website www.maggiebarry.com.

photo

Maggie Barry, center, at 2019 Radio Disney Awards in June. Behind her, performers wearing disco ball hats designed by Barry. Image via @maggiebarryfashion

photo

