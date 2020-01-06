FASHION Catching Up with Designer Elliott Evan

Since making a debut at Concept LA Fashion Week in 2012, Elliott Evan has been making costumes for musicians, advising fashion brands and making his own designs, which are often made with an eye toward fashion editorial.

One of the latest designs that Evan has made in his atelier in Los Angeles’ Lincoln Heights section is a workwear-military look inspired by World War II U.S. Army uniforms.

The look’s denim jacket and pants are constructed with deadstock fabric around unique, but ergonomically designed, seam lines , Evan said. The angular seams give the military-inspired ensemble an avant-garde look.

This style also offers a juxtaposition of an oversize jacket and a skinny-legged bottom. The look also comes with gloves inspired by paratroopers’ gloves and a military-style hat that features a mesh layer to cover the wearer's face.

Evan said that an exploration of any avant-garde look always has to be rooted in a solid sense of craft.

“Being a patternmaker first, I’m always looking at different patterns and seeing what I can do with them,” Evan said. “It’s looking at something classic and turning it into something new. It’s the beauty of garment development.”