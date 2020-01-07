FASHION A New Furniture Line Offers a Glimpse Into Nicholas Mayfield's Next Fashion Collection

Fashion designer Nicholas Mayfield has created a furniture collection that pays homage to his family's hard work and looks toward his future. Growing up, the work ethic of Mayfield's family left an impression on the artist, as he witnessed his family's work cleaning houses in the Indian Wells, Calif.; Palm Springs, Calif.; and Rancho Mirage, Calif., areas.

"The reason I decided to design furniture is that I came from a family that were always house cleaners," he said. "So coming back around I wanted to make decor for those houses my family cleaned.”

Now that he has grown up to become a celebrated designer, Mayfield sought a creative outlet outside the clothing realm to share a different side of his story.

"I will never forget my grandfather (Daddy Bud) asking me, 'Do you like this house?' The house was huge!" Mayfield recalled. "I said, 'Yes!,' with big eyes. He then told me 'Clean this house as if its your own and one day you will have one like this.'"

Through this new venture, the Riverside, Calif.-raised designer is also providing a glimpse into his next clothing collection.

“I wanted to expand what I was doing, so my collections come out in unison," he said. "I am doing LA Fashion Week in March and a lot of those pieces will play off these furniture designs.”

The colorful collection relies on designs based on the sweeter elements of life, such as candies, desserts and fruit. Pieces include lamps, chairs, home goods and works of art. Working with photographer Damari Butler, Mayfield created a fantasy world of sweets that is cultivated within the real world.

In addition to selling his furniture, Mayfield will also collaborate with a well-known, fashion-industry veteran.

"T.J. Walker, who is one half of the famous '90s fashion collection known as Cross Colours, and I are doing a collaboration together," Mayfield explained. "He currently has an exhibition at the California African American Museum, which is really exciting."

Nicholas Mayfield's work can be found online and through his Instagram account. Retail pricepoints for the furniture collection range from $900 to $4,000.