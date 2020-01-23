Renovazio Show Brokers High-End Fabric in DTLA

High-end fabric agency Renovazio produced its third Los Angeles trade event, the Renovazio Show, on Jan. 22 – 23, in downtown Los Angeles. Compared to the second show, more vendors exhibited at the invite-only boutique show and more prominent attendees shopped the show, said Riccardo Rizzi, a Renovazio sales director.

The show took place at the Grand Courtyard events space in downtown Los Angeles’ South Park neighborhood. Rizzi estimated that more than 70 people browsed through the show, compared to 45 attendees during the second show, which took place in October. Representatives from premium denim brands such as AG, Citizens of Humanity, BLDWN and Guess? attended the show. Other brands, such as James Perse, Alo Yoga and John Elliott, also dropped by the show.

Erikson Mitchell, a product developer, said that he found a lot fabrics with a sustainable edge, as well as unique product at the show. “They’re showing a lot of weaving and finishing techniques that no one else is doing,” he said.

Renovazio represented about 26 fabric mills from all over the globe, including spots such as Italy, China, Korea, Turkey and Egypt. A Los Angeles mill, KG Fabrics, made a debut at the show. Other mills exhibiting included Olimpias Pordenone, Miroglio Textiles, Taiana, Tessilgodi. Another Italian brand, Gipitex, also made a debut at the recent show. The next Los Angeles show is scheduled for October.