RETAIL Wildfox Assets to Be Auctioned

Los Angeles–headquartered Wildfox Couture, LLC, and Wildfox Couture IP Holdings, LLC, are scheduled to sell the brand’s assets and inventory at a live auction on Feb. 5, according to Brian Testo Associates, LLC, an asset-management company based in Westlake Village, Calif., which will be managing the sale.

Testo released the announcement of the sale on Jan. 22. Other divisions of the Los Angeles company are scheduled to shut down. Wildfox’s flagship in the Sunset Plaza retail district in West Hollywood, Calif., is scheduled to close on Jan.30, according to a store clerk.

The brand launched in 2007 when Kimberley Gordon and Emily Faulstich started a T-shirt brand that found early success and was placed in retailers such as Urban Outfitters and Kitson. It expanded from this category to include dresses, jeans, pajamas and swim. Wildfox was a frequent participant in Swim Week in Miami Beach, Fla., where it produced swim runway shows. Faulstich left the company in 2012, and Gordon exited the brand in 2015, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Musician and businessman Jimmy Sommers was also listed as a Wildfox co-founder who served as the company’s chief executive officer throughout its run. The brand weaved an irreverent humor and sensibility into its clothing. Occasionally, it courted controversy. In 2011, the brand was sued by the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Corporation for trademark infringement when Wildfox sold a T-shirt bearing the message: “My boyfriend is a Hell’s Angel.”