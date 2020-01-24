Display of Shinola's Smokey Robinson collection

Display of Shinola's Smokey Robinson collection

Smokey Robinson Appears at DTLA Shinola Store to Fete His Collection

By Andrew Asch | Friday, January 24, 2020

Soul-music legend Smokey Robinson has been celebrated with the highest entertainment-industry awards, praise from rock icons such as Bob Dylan and George Harrison, and, decades after the initial release of his hit songs such as “My Girl, ” his tunes continue to enjoy frequent media play.

photo

Smokey Robinson, image via smokeyrobinson.com

More of Smokey Robinson's style was put out into the world recently. The Shinola brand introduced an accessories collection inspired by Robinson, which included watches, journals, cards and pens. Robinson dropped by Shinola’s flagship in Los Angeles’ Arts District, where a reception was held for the collection on Jan. 23.

Robinson himself hung out at the event, where he graciously took pictures with his many fans. Also seen at the event, a rock ‘n’ roll icon who created an image as the antithesis of Robinson’s tailored suits and polished manners. Alice Cooper, the classic shock rocker, was all smiles while taking in Robinson’s Shinola collection and meeting his fans. Perhaps this settles a question. One can be a Smokey and an Alice fan!

photo

Smokey Robinson at Shinola in downtown Los Angeles' Arts District

