Diesel Starts Fred Segal Residency

Diesel put its name on expanding number of categories, such as fragrance, jewels, watches, the Italian brand also has long been known for its surreal advertising, but it hopes to remind the world that the brand started out with jeans.

On Jan. 28, Diesel started a residency that will run six months at Fred Segal Sunset in West Hollywood, Calif. Featured in the residency are denim focused collections that Diesel collaborated with unique brands.

Diesel Red Tag X A-COLD-WALL features Diesel's heavyweight denim shaped by the London-based brand’s idiosyncratic style. Looks include a tie-dyed denim shirt jacket and dyed jeans which feature mixed fabric material. The Diesel Red Tab X READYMADE label features jeans that are made out deadstock denim. Only 250 pieces of the collection’s two styles of jeans were produced. The pop-up also will feature a Diesel x Eric Emanuel collaboration, which will focus on sportswear.