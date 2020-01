Linda Ramone Puts a Love Story On Valentine's Sock Collection

The love affair between Linda and Johnny Ramone was immortalized in iconic songs such as “She’s a Sensation,” one of the great tracks on the 1981 album Pleasant Dreams by pioneering band the Ramones. Now the story of the relationship is taking a fashion angle.

Linda Ramone, a Los Angeles resident, partnered with Happy Socks to produce several pairs of fashion socks which tell the story of this rock ‘n’ roll couple. Check it out.