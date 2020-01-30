NEWS Week In Review

Diesel recently announced that it had been taking steps to combat counterfeiting. The Italian premium-denim brand had worked to block and shut down websites that promoted the sale of items counterfeiting its products. In 2019, Diesel penalized 1,244 sites for promoting counterfeit Diesel. On social media, 2,351 URLs dealing in fake Diesel products were found and removed. Also removed were 4,901 fake advertisements, according to a Diesel statement.

The North Face outdoor brand recently introduced The Summit Series Advanced Mountain Kit, which it says will bring Alpine athletes and those who scale other mountains to new heights. The kit is described as breathable, packable, warm and lightweight. It offers layering systems that will give mountaineers the freedom to move quickly and efficiently in extreme Alpine conditions, said Scott Mellin, North Face’s global general manager of mountain sports. The kit includes proprietary fabric technology such as Cloud Down, which constructs the jacket in such a way that it offers more warmth in a lighter garment. Other new fabrics include FutureFleece, which also is said to increase warmth in jackets, and Futurelight, a breathable, waterproof, membrane-like coating on outerwear. The North Face is a division of VF Outdoor, LLC.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., recently announced that it was granted a U.S. patent on a product that will help brands trace the man-made cellulosic fiber used in some sustainable clothing, said MeiLin Wan, vice president of textile sales at Applied DNA, headquartered in Stony Brook, N.Y. “With these new patents, together with our linear DNA-based tagging platform, we can offer MMC fiber producers and manufacturers the unparalleled ability to ensure that their brands are real and safe,” Wan said.

Columbia Sportswear Company announced that Tim Boyle will serve as chairman of the board for the Portland, Ore.–headquartered company. Boyle has led the company as its president and chief executive officer and also bears the distinction of being a lifelong Columbia employee. He is the son of Gert Boyle, the former chairwoman of the company. She might be best known as the face of popular advertisements for Columbia. In November, she passed away at age 95. Andy Bryant, who has recently served as the chairman of the Intel Corporation’s board of directors, was also named as lead independent director for Columbia’s board.

Gildan Activewear Inc. recently was recognized by certifying group CDP for achieving the top ranking in corporate transparency and action on climate change. Gildan recently received an “A” rating from this group and was placed in its leadership level. Gildan has been reporting its environmental performance with CDP since 2008, said Claudia Sandoval, Gildan’s vice president of corporate citizenship. “Our business model of owning and operating the facilities that produce the vast majority of our product allows us to have direct control over the manufacturing process and ensure that responsible and sustainable practices are deployed throughout the complete value chain,” she said.