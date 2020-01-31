Khalid performs at Levi's Haus. All images courtesy of Levi's

Khalid performs at Levi's Haus. All images courtesy of Levi's

Levi’s Launches XX Chino With Khalid

By Andrew Asch | Friday, January 31, 2020

Venerable denim brand Levi’s traveled into pop-culture land in 2019 by producing limited collections with Star Wars and Stranger Things. To start 2020, the San Francisco brand released what it calls its first chino line. Levi’s XX Chino is a classic chino with a more contemporary fit and some stretch for comfort, according to a brand statement. It comes in colors such as pink, jade blue as well as black, olive green and navy. It also offers garment-dyed chinos, which feature a more "worn-in look.”

The line’s launch took place at the Levi’s Haus Miami Jan. 29 in the city’s Wynwood Arts District. Khalid, a Grammy-nominated R&B singer, performed at the launch. He also appears in the Khalid for Levi's campaign for the chino line. The XX Chino will have a presence on his Free Spirit tour this year. Beautiful people appearing at the party included designer Anwar Carrots, Annie Vazquez, who is blogger for TheFashionPoet.com , and NFL stars such as Terrell Owens and Raekwon McMillan of the Miami Dolphins.

Styles from XX Chino line.

