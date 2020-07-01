MANUFACTURING Trinidad3 Partners With Vidalia Mills for Independence Day Launch of New American Selvedge

As the United States prepares for its Fourth of July celebration, Los Angeles–based, military veteran–founded Trinidad3 Jeans recently announced its selvedge partnership with Louisiana textile maker Vidalia Mills. Originally planned for a launch earlier this year, the project was delayed due to challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and respect for the discussions taking place regarding social issues within the United States.

“Nothing easy is worth doing, and nothing worth doing is easy!” said brand partner and United States Marine Corps. veteran Joe Lafko. “We had the typical ups and downs of any development process but also continued down the road to the finish line despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then we chose to delay our launch to give time for our country to reflect on issues in society. It’s been a roller coaster if there ever was one, but I wouldn’t change a thing.”

This New American Selvedge jean relies on the work of Vidalia’s antique Draper X3 looms and includes details that speak to the Trinidad3 brand, including its signature red-bar tack on the left seam. The link to American heritage through working with Vidalia Mills by creating a textile on the same machines that once yielded White Oak denim is a facet of the project that Trinidad Garcia III, the brand’s founder and former U.S.M.C. sergeant, finds extraordinary and in which he takes great pride.

“We knew we wanted to be able to have a classic feel and character to the jean, but we didn’t want to just make something that was run of the mill, so to speak,” Garcia III said. “We had to have our touches, our thoughts and our personal heritage engrained in it. It preaches our story to the world, and we’re stoked to be able to bring this to life after months and months of development. I can’t wait to see people discover all of the hidden little details throughout.”

From farm to finished piece, the collection relies on domestic resources. Farmed in Texas and Louisiana, the cotton used to create the selvedge-denim fibers is grown from BASF sustainable E3 cottonseed. For Eric Goldstein, business development leader at Vidalia Mills, undertaking this project was an experience he valued as more than simply making denim.



“It’s such an honor to work with Trinidad and Joe on this amazing project; they truly understand quality and appreciate the finest details,” he said. “They are passionately making great product and changing veterans’ lives at the same time.”

As a denim brand that promotes a made-in-America mission, Trinidad3’s values were founded in creating quality pieces that also afford a connection between the consumer and veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The brand’s longtime model, actor and veteran Rudy Reyes, appears in the campaign for Trinidad3’s New American Selvedge. Trinidad3 is also known for providing financial support from the brands profits to veterans’ groups such as Merging Vets and Players.

“The cherry on top here really is the chance to debut a new American jean on Independence Day from a brand founded by and supporting our veterans. That’s something really special, and I’m really happy to be able to be a part of it,” Lafko said. “We can’t wait to release these online at 8 a.m. on Independence Day!”

Available online at trinidad3.com, the New American Selvedge collection will be sold in sizes 28 through 40 at a retail price point of $185. As it plans a wholesale expansion, Trinidad3 will also show the New American Selvedge line at the Dallas Men’s Show, which will take place Aug. 14–17 at the Dallas Market Center.