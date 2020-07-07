Type One Tee. Photo courtesy Ace Rivington

Type One Tee. Photo courtesy Ace Rivington

Ace Rivington Brand Introduces T-Shirt Collab Project With Adriano Goldschmied

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, July 7, 2020

After more than six years in business, the Santa Barbara, Calif.-headquartered Ace Rivington label announced its first brand collaboration.

Ace Rivington founder Beau Lawrence has worked with Adriano Goldschmied, known as the "Godfather" of denim, to make the Type One Tee. It’s a blend of hemp and Tencel fabrics cut into the silhouette of a crew neck T-shirt. It will be the first piece in a collaboration collection called Ace Gold Green Project.

The duo started a Kickstarter campaign July 2 to raise $10,000 for the production of the Type One Tees, which will be manufactured in Los Angeles. Lawrence said that Type One Tee's point of difference is the dye process it uses. It’s called Recycrom, which turns textile waste into colored, powder dyes.

Lawrence also claims that the crew neck tee is soft to the feel. “You’ll never want to take it off,” he said. The Kickstarter campaign is scheduled to end Aug. 5.

