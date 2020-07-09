Barefoot Dreams Opens Its First Bricks-and-Mortar Store in Malibu

Malibu, Calif. area knits brand Barefoot Dreams opened its first flagship store recently, the Barefoot Dreams shop is located at The Park at Cross Creek. This retail center opened in 2019, and is anchored by a Whole Foods Market. Its neighbors prominent boutique retail center Malibu Country Mart.

The 1,500-square foot shop will feature Barefoot Dreams products such as blankets, throw rugs, robes, loungewear, apparel and accessories for women, men, kids, infants and pets. Third party brands that will be sold at the store include Mayron’s Goods, Saya, Nature of Things and Alphapals, said brand owner Stan Cook. “Barefoot Dreams' first location is a cozy location, a place full of things that make people feel good. That’s what Barefoot Dreams does,” he said.

Store designer Sherrie Rose said that the shop’s interior was inspired by the natural world. “The store is of nature. From reclaimed wood beams, live indoor olive trees, inspirational river rocks, and a custom driftwood table,” she said. The store is scheduled to open a 1,500-square-foot extension to the flagship store later this year.