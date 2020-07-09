TRADE SHOWS Liberty Fairs Cancels August & September 2020 Shows

The Liberty Fairs contemporary trade shows scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in August and New York City in September have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement made July 8 to the high-end shows’ vendors and buyers.

“We believe it is our ethical responsibility to revisit physical trade shows at a safer time and with the best practices in place, and so we are looking toward 2021 with high hopes,” the Liberty statement read. “The decision was made with our community’s health and safety in mind. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of group gatherings through the end of this year remains unclear even as we closely monitor reopening timelines and border restrictions.”

In place of the in-person Liberty Fairs, the trade-show company will produce a digital event in partnership with the wholesale platform Joor. The Liberty Fairs Virtual Marketplace is scheduled to make its debut on Aug. 3.

Liberty Fairs has been running a biannual Las Vegas trade show since 2013. It focuses on menswear ranging from streetwear to denim to suiting. Over the years, Liberty has also showcased women’s styles, accessories and other products. Brands that have exhibited at past Liberty Fairs include Karl Lagerfeld Paris, John Varvatos, the domestically made denim brand Railcar Fine Goods, the heritage leather outerwear company Schott NYC and the knits brand Vince.

Liberty Fairs’ sibling trade show, Cabana, has also canceled its in-person trade event in Miami Beach, Fla., this month. In its place it will run a virtual trade show July 20.

Along with its trade-show announcements, Liberty Fairs also announced a new executive, Edwina Kulego, who was named Liberty Fairs’ vice president. Kulego formerly served as international sales director for Informa Markets.