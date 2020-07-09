RETAIL NPD Survey Confirms Growth of Digital Commerce During Pandemic

An increase in digital shopping could have been predicted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NPD Group released survey results on July 9 that reveals the size of the online shift.

The New York market-research company found that more than half of survey respondents said that more than 50 percent of their planned apparel purchases for June would be made online, said Maria Rugolo, an NPD apparel-industry analyst.

“The pandemic forced an increase in online shopping out of necessity, and the result was a stronger connection with the apparel consumer,” she said. “Consumers have embraced new shopping habits.”

Bricks-and-mortar stores have been slowly reopening; however, they have to follow new rules to ensure safety. In a May survey, almost one-third of consumers told NPD that they would be uncomfortable shopping bricks-and-mortar spaces after shelter-at-home orders were relaxed. Rugolo suggested further development of customer-service practices would be necessary to attract consumers.

“Online shopping is one of many new behaviors and routines developed while under stay-at-home restrictions that are likely to have some staying power, but bricks-and-mortar retail can continue to bridge the consumer confidence gap with things like improved contactless services, sanitizing practices and personal appointments,” Rugolo said.