Aritzia To Bring Super Puff Pop-Up To Los Angeles

By Andrew Asch | Friday, July 10, 2020

An Aritzia pop-up shop is scheduled to be the next tenant to move into the former Fred Segal complex on the corner of Melrose Avenue and Crescent Heights Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The Canadian retailer announced July 9 that it is scheduled to open a pop-up devoted to its Super Puff jackets in the fall. The pop-ups will mark the first time that the Super Puff jackets will have their own stand-alone spaces outside of Aritzia’s boutique, such as the one at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles. A Super Puff pop-up also is scheduled to open in New York City.

