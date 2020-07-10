TRADE SHOWS Informa Markets Fashion Announces Cancellation of September Las Vegas Events

Following its recent announcement of the cancellation of its September shows in New York City, due to COVID-19 concerns, Informa Markets Fashion announced July 10 that it would cancel the Sept. 30-Oct. 2 run of its Las Vegas MAGIC event and related brands due to concerns regarding threats from the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for Aug. 17-19 onsite in Las Vegas, Informa Markets Fashion decided in May to move the shows to late September due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now focused on the Sept. 1-Nov1 digital trade event, Nancy Walsh, president of Informa Markets Fashion, revealed that the difficult decision to cancel the on-site September shows at the Las Vegas Convention Center was made following discussions with partners and stakeholders.

“Based on our discussions with partners and stakeholders surrounding health, safety, and travel concerns across the country, cancelling our late September Las Vegas event, while disappointing, is the best path forward for our fashion community,” she said. “Current climate aside, re-evaluating, re-adjusting, and continually maturing our business model has always been part of our company ethos. Our digital trade event is a natural and necessary first step in revolutionizing and innovating our business in a time that is primed for digital opportunity and outlets.”

Slated for the on-site MAGIC event were WWDMAGIC, Project, MICAM Americas, POOLTRADESHOW, Stitch and Sourcing at MAGIC. Digital offerings included in the September through November run that will be powered by NuOrder are MAGIC, Coterie, Project, MICAM Americas and Children’s Club. The event will boast features including virtual trade-show booths and showrooms, digital catalogs, 360-degree product imagery, immersive brand experiences, and access to educational sessions and seminars. Sourcing at MAGIC and Footwear Sourcing will be hosted on a digital platform Sept. 15-Dec. 15.

“From the very beginning of planning a digital component to our events, back in early 2020, we have been diligently taking strides forward to ensure a meaningful product was developed for our community,” Kelly Helfman, president of MAGIC, explained. “We have had our finger on the pulse of our industry and we have learned so much from our customers, partners, and community in the past few days, weeks, and months—their needs, wants, and hopes—which allows us to more confidently step forward this year and then further enhance our business into a dynamic and hybrid future in 2021.”