FIDM's 28th Art of Motion Picture Costume Design Exhibition. Images via FIDM.edu

FIDM Museum Opens its Virtual Doors With YouTube Channel

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, July 14, 2020

If you’re a friend of Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, you’ve probably visited one of the exhibitions at the FIDM Museum in Downtown Los Angeles. The college’s gala shows have produced annual exhibitions on Oscar nominated costume design, as well as gallery shows on runway photography, textiles, and on the work of fashion stars such as Thierry Mugler.

The fashion school’s museum opened its virtual doors recently. It introduced a YouTube Channel, which will feature videos on museum exhibitions and talks with curators.

FIDM Museum's Alexander McQueen Peacock dress

Content includes an introduction of the FIDM Museum Collection from the Curator Kevin Jones. There’s also videos on fashion photography, art of Motion Picture Costume Design and gallery tours, which will include views of attractions such as the museum’s Alexander McQueen Peacock dress.

