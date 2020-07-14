RETAIL Retail Crime At All Time High, According to NRF Survey

Retail crime, such as theft and online fraud, rose to $61.7 billion in 2019 over the previous year’s $50.6 billion, according to the annual National Retail Security Survey, which was recently released by the Washington, D.C.–based trade group National Retail Federation.

Mark Mathews, NRF’s vice president for research development and industry analysis, said that retail shrink—which includes shoplifting, organized retail crime and employee-theft incidents—is at an all-time high.

“Loss-prevention experts are facing unprecedented challenges from individual shoplifters to organized gangs to highly skilled cybercriminals. Retailers are responding with both traditional methods and the latest technology, but this is an ongoing challenge that can only be won with the support of lawmakers and law enforcement,” Mathews said.

The NRF survey found that shrink averaged 1.62 percent of sales during 2019, which was an increase of 1.38 percent over the previous year. The study was sponsored by Appriss Retail, a Louisville, Ky.–headquartered provider of technology and analytics that examines retail shrink among other fields.

As entrepreneurs build new channels for retail, there are also new opportunities for crime. Surveyors asked 69 loss-prevention executives where new retail crimes were being committed, with this response: 49 percent said the largest increase occurred in bricks-and-mortar stores; 26 percent said the largest increase was in e-commerce; and 19 percent was in omni-channel sales in which a purchase is made online but returned to a bricks-and-mortar store.

A December NRF study found that Los Angeles was the city ranked as the first in instances of organized retail crime. The next four top-ranked cities were New York, Houston, Chicago and Miami.