TRADE SHOWS IMC Cancels August In-Person Trade Shows but Keeps Showrooms Open

Following a series of cancellations for prominent in-person trade shows such as the Informa Markets Fashion events in Las Vegas and SwimShow in Miami, International Market Centers announced it was canceling in-person trade shows scheduled in August for Atlanta and Las Vegas, said Bob Maricich, IMC’s chief executive officer.

However, permanent showrooms located in IMC’s properties AmericasMart in Atlanta and the World Market Center in Las Vegas would be open for appointments, Maricich said.

“IMC’s mission is to create efficient, effective and compelling markets, but our markets must also be safe, secure and comfortable experiences for our customers—both tenants and buyers,” Maricich said. “During these unprecedented times, with the acceleration of COVID-19 cases and travel restrictions in many states, we must adapt our markets to responsibly meet the current needs of the industries we serve.”

An IMC statement forecasted that 50 percent of its showroom tenants would be open during the times the markets were scheduled to be hosted and 40 percent of its traditional buyer base would visit. These markets include Prom & Social Occasion, scheduled Aug. 3–7, Atlanta Apparel, scheduled Aug 4–8, Atlanta Market for gift and home, scheduled to run Aug. 13–18, and Las Vegas Market, scheduled to run Aug. 30–Sept. 8.

To produce a safer environment, IMC said that pre-registration would be required for entry. Temperature screening and use of personal protective equipment will also be required.

IMC plans to run its fall markets at AmericasMart on-site.