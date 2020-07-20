TRADE SHOWS Offprice Show Cancels Upcoming Las Vegas Edition

Prominent trade event the Offprice Show announced that it is joining other marquee shows such as Informa Markets Fashion and Liberty Fairs in canceling in-person editions in Las Vegas this summer. Offprice was scheduled to run Aug. 15–18 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center. However, Offprice will introduce Offprice Online, a virtual buying event, said Tricia Bargloff, Offprice’s executive director.

“Offprice is an order-writing show, and our top priority is getting as many buyers and exhibitors back to business as safely as possible, especially in light of the impact of COVID-19,” Bargloff said. “We greatly appreciate all of the support and flexibility we’ve received from our community during these turbulent times. While we’re deeply saddened to have to cancel our in-person event, we look forward to helping buyers and exhibitors rebuild their businesses through our new virtual offering.”

Offprice Online is scheduled to take its first run Sept. 1–3. The virtual market will allow vendors to build virtual showrooms where digital look books, line sheets and videos can be posted. The virtual showrooms also will offer features such as chat and video meetings. The show’s online market, Offprice365.com, will also continue to be operational as a wholesale platform.

“We launched our digital extension, OFFPRICE365, over two years ago, and Offprice Online is the evolution of our online marketplace,” Bargloff said. “They will run in conjunction, and we'll be evaluating how to integrate the two platforms further in 2021.”