Global Angel: In the Long Haul To Change World With Style

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Amber Dawn Shopay started lifestyle brand Global Angel in 2018 to help raise funds to support relief from the Woolsey Fires which devastated parts of Ventura County and Malibu, Calif.

photo

Fast forward a couple of years, the public’s need for relief seems to have skyrocketed. Shopay said that her brand, with an Instagram profile @shopglobalangel, is ready for the long haul. It designs and sells basics with slogans such as ‘Citizen of the World’ and the Global Angel logo and slogans of a globe with a halo and wings.

photo

The company donates 25 percent of proceeds from each sale to the charity of a customer’s choice. New non-profit partners are added regularly. The most popular non-profits lately are Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Color of Change.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By bierrebi

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter