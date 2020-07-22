Global Angel: In the Long Haul To Change World With Style

Amber Dawn Shopay started lifestyle brand Global Angel in 2018 to help raise funds to support relief from the Woolsey Fires which devastated parts of Ventura County and Malibu, Calif.

Fast forward a couple of years, the public’s need for relief seems to have skyrocketed. Shopay said that her brand, with an Instagram profile @shopglobalangel, is ready for the long haul. It designs and sells basics with slogans such as ‘Citizen of the World’ and the Global Angel logo and slogans of a globe with a halo and wings.

The company donates 25 percent of proceeds from each sale to the charity of a customer’s choice. New non-profit partners are added regularly. The most popular non-profits lately are Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Color of Change.