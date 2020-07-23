NEW LINES

New Lines

Thursday, July 23, 2020

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

californiamarketcenter.com/directory

NEW SHOWROOMS

Season After Season Showroom

C395

Alternative Apparel

Women’s & men’s

Original Paperbacks

Men’s apparel

Stonefield Denim

Women’s & men’s

The Normal Brand

Men’s apparel

Oddi Clothing Showroom

C640

Oddi Clothing

Young contemporary apparel

NEW BRANDS

Sandra Loulakis

C420

Jordanbleu

Women’s & men’s

Smallshop Showroom

C500

Ergopouch

Baby sleepsack bag

Chantique’s Showroom

C530

Snug

Modern infants’ collection

AB Spoon

C534

Fairwell

Ethically made kids’ apparel

Keiki Showroom

C544

Igor Shoes

Kids’ shoes made in Brazil

Wander & Wonder

Boho-inspired kids’ apparel

Wee Monster

Kids’ apparel made in L.A.

Nicky Rose Kids

C580

Blu & Blue

Contemporary kids’ clothing

Julie Smith Kids

C590

Zutano

#1 bootie for infants

Kidiliz Group

C591

Absorba

Baby & kids’ European apparel

The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

newmart.net

NEW SHOWROOMS

Madison Apparel

Suite 603

Just Madison

Madison and Lola

Blue Pacific

Suite 705

Blue Pacific

NEW LOCATION

Corina Collections

Suite 705

NEW LINES

5 Seasons Showroom

Suite 400

Tart Collections

KLA Showroom

Suite 704

Gigi Moda

Zhrill

Lesley McEntire/Showroom SHIFT

Suite 708

Ivko

Three Dots

New Designers Space

Suite 810

UNKiiND

YouNess

TheKam

La Rue Showroom

Suite 904

Chemistri by Laju

Suzette

Barbara James Showroom

Suite 907

BTFL-life

Fashionlink

Suite 1011

art point //

Robert Aruj, Inc.

Suite 1101

EH stoles & scarves

High fashion handbags

The M Showroom

Suite 1110

Fashion Fuse

Lynn Girard Showroom

Suite 1203

209 w 38

Edinburgh Knits

Erin Gray

M Group Showroom

Suite 1207

Calvin Klein

Men’s & women’s Outerwear

DKNY

Luggage and backpacks

Original Penguin

Clothing

Skechers

Belts & wallets

Tahari

Belts & wallets

Timberland

Socks & cold weather

Tommy Hilfiger

Women’s outerwear

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By bierrebi

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter