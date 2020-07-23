TEXTILES From Trend-driven to Traditional, Swim Textiles Has It Covered

Straight-forward classics and abstract patterns afford an array of options in swimwear sourcing. Classic stripes in black and white or ribbed textures in deep, warm colors, in addition to classic ginghams in cool hues set trends in traditional approaches to waterwear. Florals range from chic patterns that rely on tropical flora or fun options in cute, dainty daisies. Animal prints remain on-trend with textiles that replicate the appearance of zebra, leopard and cheetah. Striking abstract prints feature bright colors in unique shapes that pique the imagination.

DIRECTORY

La Lame, (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com

Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, solidstonefabrics.com

Sportek International Inc., (213) 239-6700, sportek.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, texollini.com