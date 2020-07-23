The Webster Opens in Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito

Developer Rick Caruso opened Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel last year in the exclusive Montecito section of Santa Barbara, Calif. High-end retail was part of the hotel's story.

Fashion star James Perse curated the Miramar’s hotel shop The Gatehouse. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop platform put together the concept for the hotel’s Goop Sundries shop.

Recently The Webster, a multi-brand shop which offers designer fashion and brands such as Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Proenza Schouler and Shay, joined the hotel's group of shops. It opened a 500-square-foot boutique at The Miramar. It is the Webster’s first permanent hotel shop, said Laure Herald Dubreuil, Webster’s founder and creative director. “I started The Webster to create the ultimate retail experience in a lifestyle setting. So to venturing into having a boutique in a hotel is a natural extension for us,” she said.

The Miramar shop is the 8th Webster location. It also runs stores in Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, Calif., New York City, Houston, and Bal Harbour, Fla.