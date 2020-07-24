RETAIL Ascena Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Announces Closures of Justice, Ann Taylor and Other Stores

Ann Taylor and Justice brand’s parent company, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., is the latest specialty retailer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company wants to close 1,600 of its 2,800 stores, according to media reports and is more than $1 billion in debt, according to its Chapter 11 that it filed July 23 at United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The court granted the Mahwah, N.J.-headquartered Ascena approval to use its more than $430 million in cash collateral to fulfill its duties during restructuring, pay employee wages and manage its daily operations.

The court also gave a green light for store closing sales for all of its Catherines stores, a significant number of its Justice stores and select number of stores under nameplates of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey. More than 50 of the stores scheduled to be closed are located in California. Ascena is working with SB360 Capital Partners to produce the store closing sales, which were announced on July 24.

Gary Muto, Ascena’s chief executive officer said that the restructuring will give his company the opportunity to inject new capital in the business and push it in to the direction of growth.