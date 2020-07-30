Mickey & Friends: Stay True sweatshirt by Adidas. Image courtesy Disney Consumer Products

Disney Launches Myriad of Mickey & Friends Products

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, July 30, 2020

Disneyland has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we’ll be seeing more of the major Disney cartoon characters.

Disney recently announced a global campaign of media, apparel, gifts and other categories called Mickey & Friends: Stay True. The campaign will celebrate the popular cartoon characters and the theme of friendship. Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing worked with companies such as H&M, Adidas and Ray-Ban to make clothes and accessories for the campaign, which features graphics of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto. The campaign’s categories include feature a myriad of products, such as T-shirts, caps, track suits, sneakers, jewelry, onesies, snack items and notebooks. The campaign will last throughout the year, according to a Disney statement.

