FASHION Fashion Designer Organizes Clean Up South Central

Dime Jones designs a women’s contemporary line called Nior. She’s also gaining notice for non-profit Clean Up South Central.

With this project, she organizes clean-ups of streets in Los Angeles’ South Central Los Angeles neighborhood. At the most recent Clean Up South Central, more than 400 people picked up trash and cleaned graffiti along South Central thoroughfare Western Avenue on June 5. Another cleanup is scheduled for July 31. It will run from 11 a.m to 4 p.m., and will start at E. 120th Street and South Central Avenue. Volunteers are encouraged to bring trash bags, graffiti cleaner and rakes. Jones also hopes to use the event to raise money to purchase and donate 20 Apple computers to Bret Harte Middle School in order to help start a digital-media program.

The clean-up is being produced with The East Side Riders Bike Club, a South Central bicycling club that organizes rides and works with at-risk youth to keep them from drugs and gangs.

For all the hard clean-up work of the volunteers, Jones promised a party. DJs Monte Christo and Huneycut will spin tunes at the end of the clean-up.