FASHION Fashion Companies Show Support for Recent Protests

Many fashion brands and retailers have made shows of support to groups such as Black Lives Matter and have encouraged a national conversation on race and police brutality recently. They come during week of unrest in American cities and in the aftermath of the murder of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by an officer of the Minneapolis police force, who has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Nordstrom Inc. posted a letter May 31, which was signed the retailer’s co-presidents Pete Nordstrom and Erik Nordstrom. The Nordstrom brothers wrote “Like so many of you, we have been deeply saddened and angered by recent events in our country. The senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and too many others reflect the deeply ingrained racial prejudice and injustice that still exists in our communities today.”

The retailer promised to not stay silent. “We need change. As a company, we know we have the opportunity to make things better, which is why over the past several years we’ve amplified our efforts when it comes to diversity, inclusion and belonging at Nordstrom.”

Independent California brands also have announced they are donating proceeds of sales to the groups such as Black Lives Matter and its allies.

Los Angeles brand for Love & Lemons announced that it will be donating 100 percent of its web sales for the weekend of May 30, June 1 and June 2 to organizations such as Black Lives Matter, The Bail Project, ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The Official Brand, a popular skate brand brand which was founded in Sacramento, Calif., announced that it had donated $2,000 to Black Lives Matter and Know Your Rights Camp, a legal defense non-profit founded by Colin Kaepernick, an activist and a former National Football League quarterback.

Other brands have participated in the Blackout Tuesday campaign through which a black square was placed in brands’ social media content to show solidarity with protestors. San Francisco Bay Area-brand Petals and Peacocks placed the black graphic on its social media. It noted that it would donate June 2 sales to Campaign Zero, a research group working to find solutions to police-violence issues. It also promised to donate 5 percent of its sales during June to groups such as Black Lives Matter.