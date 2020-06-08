RETAIL Zumiez and Gap Announce Sales Results During Pandemic

Some of the fiscal toll from the COVID-19 pandemic was detailed in earnings reports from prominent retailers last week.

Zumiez, Inc. announced results June 4 for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. Total net sales declined 35.3 percent to $137.8 million from $212.9 million in the first quarter of the previous year, said Rick Brooks, Zumiez’s chief executive officer.

“We came into fiscal 2020 in a strong financial position and the new year was off to a good start with first quarter sales and earnings tracking ahead of expectations through early March,” Brooks said. “Following the outbreak of COVID-19, we closed all of our stores in accordance with state and local guidelines to protect the health and safety of our customers, employees and the communities in which we operate."

Gap Inc. reported results for its first fiscal quarter on June 4. Net sales declined 43 percent in a year-over-year comparison, said Sonia Syngal, Gap Inc.’s president and CEO. However, net sales for its online business increased 40 percent in April. In May there was a 100 percent growth in online sales during May, she said.

“This online momentum, enabled by new omni-capabilities that have expanded the way customers can shop with us, leaves us well-positioned to fuel our brands going forward,” Syngal said.

Retailers such as Guess?, Inc. are scheduled to report first quarter results on June 10. Macy’s Inc. is scheduled to release preliminary results for its first quarter on June 9. In a May 22 statement, which revealed some early results on the quarter, Jeff Gennette, Macy’s chairman and chief executive officer, said business during the past quarter was tough.

“Looking back, our performance in February was solid and in line with our expectations, but we saw a precipitous decline in sales with the stores closure in March. As a developed omnichannel retailer, we experienced a steady uptick in our digital business in April, which was encouraging, but only partially offset the loss of sales from the stores," he said. "The digital performance was driven by strong execution and enhanced fulfillment options, including curbside pickup where allowed."

While recent earnings reports have described declines, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released some unexpected good news on June 5. The national unemployment rate was not as bad as the agency’s economists forecasted.

It found that non-farm payroll employment increased 2.5 million in May. There was an increase in employment in leisure and hospitality, retail, construction and education in May, according to the BLS. However, American workers are still feeling pain. The U.S. unemployment rate was 13.3 percent in May.

