Elyse Kroll Brings From Fashion With Love to L.A.

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Fashion biz veterans probably remember Elyse Kroll. She founded ENK International, which has produced trade shows such as Coterie and Intermezzo. Kroll left the trade show scene in 2012. However, this postscript on Kroll should prove that once you get into fashion, you never really leave.

Earlier this year, Kroll started a non-profit called From Fashion With Love. Its mission has been to thank nurses with gift bags filled with fashion industry goodies such as athleisure clothes, t-shirts, socks and beauty products.

FFWL will make a Los Angeles debut on June 11 when 300 gift bags will be donated to traveling nurses who recently served at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

